Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Generac Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $190.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.