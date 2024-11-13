Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.52. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Robinson acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

