Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GAUZ. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Gauzy from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GAUZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy during the second quarter valued at about $40,030,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Gauzy during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

