Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target Raised to $4.60 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.20 to $4.60 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

