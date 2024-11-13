G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
G6 Materials Trading Down 11.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$788,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.02.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
