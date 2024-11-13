FY2025 EPS Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Lowered by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$43.37 and a one year high of C$59.86.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

