FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CFRUY Cut by Analyst

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report issued on Saturday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.65. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

