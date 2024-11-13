FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services Lowered by Analyst

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Noble Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
KELYA opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $25.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 380,035 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
