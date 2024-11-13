FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services Lowered by Analyst

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Noble Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KELYA

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 380,035 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.