FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Cut by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock opened at C$7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.82.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.69 million.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

