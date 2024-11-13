FY2024 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Raised by Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
ECN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.66.
ECN Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.12%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
