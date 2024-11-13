FY2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Cut by Analyst

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 285,774 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

