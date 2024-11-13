Future Fund LLC Invests $754,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Alibaba Group makes up 2.2% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

