Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
