Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.83 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 41132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $18,542,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

