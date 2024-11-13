Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of FRD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 7,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,654. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 6,365 shares of company stock worth $91,241 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.