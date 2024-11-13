Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:FDP opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,107.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,107.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,226 shares of company stock worth $255,662. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

