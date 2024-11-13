Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 62.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Forrester Research by 17.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 254,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

