Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.09. 12,146,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,721,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

