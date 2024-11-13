FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
FLEX LNG Stock Up 3.8 %
FLNG stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
