FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 3.8 %

FLNG stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.