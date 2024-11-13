FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,206,443.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,562. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.