First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $501,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,238. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

