First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 309,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 474,295 shares.The stock last traded at $48.78 and had previously closed at $48.68.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 282,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

