First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 309,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 474,295 shares.The stock last traded at $48.78 and had previously closed at $48.68.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
