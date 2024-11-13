First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 44,893 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $81.16.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

