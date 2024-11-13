First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 44,893 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $81.16.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
