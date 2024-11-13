First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.13.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

