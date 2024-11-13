First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.68. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.46%.

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

