First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 212.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 25,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 343.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Comcast by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 104,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

