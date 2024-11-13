First National Trust Co Sells 2,348 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

