First National Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

