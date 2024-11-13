First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $133.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch: A Buy, Hold, and Trade Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.