First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $133.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.