First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 692 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.