First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 457,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 389,377 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 236,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $679.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

