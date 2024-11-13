First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $757,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

