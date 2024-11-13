First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $248.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $251.56.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.