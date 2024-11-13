Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

