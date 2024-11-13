Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 11884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

