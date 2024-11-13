Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

FMET traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.