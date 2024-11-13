Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 699 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 703.57 ($9.05), with a volume of 511627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.00) to GBX 2,650 ($34.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($14.80) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.66) to GBX 1,325 ($17.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £825.94 million, a PE ratio of 3,723.68, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 776.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 939.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 5.85 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 8,947.37%.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

See Also

