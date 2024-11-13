Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 501714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £12.32 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

