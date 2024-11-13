Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 2nd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE FMN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
