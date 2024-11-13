Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,897.47 and last traded at C$1,884.00, with a volume of 13119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,861.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total transaction of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,358.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,358.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22. Insiders have sold a total of 7,002 shares of company stock worth $11,393,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
