Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $528.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.