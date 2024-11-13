Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Exail Technologies stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Tuesday. Exail Technologies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

