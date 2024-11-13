Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Exail Technologies stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Tuesday. Exail Technologies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.
Exail Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exail Technologies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What are earnings reports?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.