Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Exagen Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

