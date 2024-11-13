Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 40.0% annually over the last three years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 154.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EPM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EPM. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.