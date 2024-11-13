Eventbrite’s (EB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EB. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

EB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,201. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.29. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

