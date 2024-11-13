Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 279.5% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKYF remained flat at C$0.11 on Tuesday. 18,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,539. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.
About Eskay Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.