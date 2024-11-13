Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 279.5% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKYF remained flat at C$0.11 on Tuesday. 18,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,539. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

