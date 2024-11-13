Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AMRK FY2025 Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of -0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.