Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Down 1.2 %

EFX opened at $267.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

