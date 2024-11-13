Entropy Technologies LP Sells 14,609 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

