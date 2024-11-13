Entropy Technologies LP Sells 13,400 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.70. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

